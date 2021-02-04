Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,409 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after buying an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 150.8% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,392,000 after buying an additional 669,801 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 245.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after buying an additional 471,120 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the third quarter valued at about $24,670,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 43.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,560,000 after buying an additional 345,826 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $70.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SO. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

