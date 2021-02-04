Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 214.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 266.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Unilever by 97.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.