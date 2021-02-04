Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LLY opened at $196.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $218.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.33. The stock has a market cap of $188.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

