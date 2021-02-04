Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.88. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

