Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $207.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

