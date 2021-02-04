Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,372 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNST opened at $90.41 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average is $83.91. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

