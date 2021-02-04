Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 15,031 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,031 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $80.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

