Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

FSZ stock opened at C$11.24 on Thursday. Fiera Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$948.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,248.89.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$170.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.40 million.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

