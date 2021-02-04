Fiii Hits Market Cap of $175,254.35 (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 168.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Fiii coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fiii has traded up 337.1% against the dollar. Fiii has a total market cap of $175,254.35 and approximately $1,210.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Fiii Profile
Fiii is a DPoC coin that uses the SHA3-256 hashing algorithm. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io.
Fiii Coin Trading
Fiii can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.
