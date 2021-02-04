Financial Review: Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Mazda Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Li Auto and Mazda Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $41.88 million 613.68 -$359.16 million N/A N/A Mazda Motor $31.56 billion 0.15 $111.29 million $0.12 31.33

Mazda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Li Auto.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Mazda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto N/A N/A N/A Mazda Motor -3.46% -2.73% -1.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Li Auto and Mazda Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 3 7 1 2.82 Mazda Motor 0 2 0 0 2.00

Li Auto presently has a consensus target price of $41.46, suggesting a potential upside of 34.93%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Summary

Li Auto beats Mazda Motor on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

