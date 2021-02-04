Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Shares Up 8%

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF)’s stock price was up 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF)

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies. Its biometric systems include sensors, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. The company offers biometric solutions for smartphones and tablets; smart cards; door locks; vehicles; Internet of Thing (IoT); and the automotive industry.

