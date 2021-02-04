FIO Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $4.56 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $19.47 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0897 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040743 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 740,408,316 coins and its circulating supply is 217,104,617 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog . FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

