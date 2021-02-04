Fire Lotto Price Down 7.1% This Week (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Fire Lotto coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $285,930.97 and approximately $4.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

Fire Lotto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

