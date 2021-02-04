FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FireEye in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the information security company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Get FireEye alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FEYE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $20.07 on Thursday. FireEye has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,138,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,955 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,626 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,356 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,809 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,650 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.