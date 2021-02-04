Firo Market Cap Achieves $47.69 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, Firo has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for $4.15 or 0.00011143 BTC on major exchanges. Firo has a market capitalization of $47.69 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,210.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,643.40 or 0.04416460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.00400856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.53 or 0.01154307 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.52 or 0.00482431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.75 or 0.00402444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00243323 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00020813 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,501,797 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.