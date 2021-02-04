Firo Price Down 8.3% This Week (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Firo has a total market cap of $45.96 million and $1.99 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be purchased for $4.00 or 0.00010616 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,641.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,636.73 or 0.04348213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00394415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.65 or 0.01133449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.19 or 0.00481369 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.71 or 0.00403049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00247162 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00020654 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,499,697 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Firo Coin Trading

