First American Financial (FAF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect First American Financial to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
First American Financial stock opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.
About First American Financial
First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.
