First American Financial (FAF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect First American Financial to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First American Financial stock opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

Get First American Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

FAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.