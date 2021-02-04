First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH) Shares Up 5.7%

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00. 679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00.

About First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH)

First Bancshares Inc (Bellevue, OH) operates as operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

