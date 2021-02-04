First Bank & Trust Sells 2,264 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Bank & Trust lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,177 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.2% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Truefg LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 36.8% during the third quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.37.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $243.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.53. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $245.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

