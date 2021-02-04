First Citizens Financial Corp Buys 19,843 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,843 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $89.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,623. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average of $101.47. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $91.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

