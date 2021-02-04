First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) (CVE:FCC) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) (CVE:FCC) traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 2,503,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 3,114,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$155.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18.

First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) Company Profile (CVE:FCC)

First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project that covers an area of 1,698 acres located in Idaho. First Cobalt Corp. also controls silver and cobalt assets in the Canadian Cobalt Camp. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.

