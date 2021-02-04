First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.82 Million

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report sales of $13.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.25 million and the lowest is $13.50 million. First Community reported sales of $12.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $56.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $57.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $57.59 million, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $58.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Community presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Community by 45.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth $172,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth $267,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the third quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in First Community by 5.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 72,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.06 on Thursday. First Community has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $135.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Community’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.