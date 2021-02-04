First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.82 Million

Brokerages expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report sales of $13.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.25 million and the lowest is $13.50 million. First Community reported sales of $12.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $56.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $57.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $57.59 million, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $58.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Community presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Community by 45.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth $172,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth $267,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the third quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in First Community by 5.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 72,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.06 on Thursday. First Community has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $135.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Community’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

