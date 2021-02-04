First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.30. 40,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 29,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $125,396.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000.

About First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF)

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

