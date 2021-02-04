First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.10

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.10 and last traded at $41.05, with a volume of 780792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

In related news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

