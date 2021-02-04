First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.76 EPS

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.76), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.64. 106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,378. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $162.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.