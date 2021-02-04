First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.38% of First Hawaiian worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHB. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 450,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $20,862,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 222,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $1,757,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $24.04 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

