First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Jonathan R. Scott Sells 12,500 Shares

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at $97,211. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 371,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,997. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.