First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Major Shareholder Sells $2,464,100.00 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 60,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $2,464,100.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jeremy Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $11,295,292.32.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.19. 371,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $43.95.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. Equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,260,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,381 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 569,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 536,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,100,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

