First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the mining company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$20.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a PE ratio of -85.43. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$5.30 and a 12 month high of C$30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.50.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$167.75 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Kenneth Kulla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total transaction of C$168,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,014,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,507 shares of company stock worth $2,087,954.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

