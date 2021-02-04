First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Shares Gap Down to $20.93

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.93, but opened at $19.51. First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 648,738 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00.
In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,014,000. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.96, for a total value of C$33,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$508,800. Insiders sold 120,507 shares of company stock worth $2,087,954 over the last ninety days.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FR)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
