First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Shares Gap Down to $20.93

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.93, but opened at $19.51. First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 648,738 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$167.75 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.4118914 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,014,000. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.96, for a total value of C$33,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$508,800. Insiders sold 120,507 shares of company stock worth $2,087,954 over the last ninety days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

