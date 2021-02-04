First Personal Financial Services Buys 1,240 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up approximately 1.8% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 3.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.6% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.10.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $232.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,499. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $240.75. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.04.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

