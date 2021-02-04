First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Position Lifted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 70,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,055,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.02. The stock had a trading volume of 76,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,715. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Solar from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $44,423.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,527 shares of company stock valued at $908,270. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

