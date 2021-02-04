First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 7.3% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $14,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $150,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of FTSM remained flat at $$60.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,983. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $60.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

