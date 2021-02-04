First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stake Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,276 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $10,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after acquiring an additional 115,831 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$60.02 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,983. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $60.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.