First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Trading Up 0.7%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $20.29. Approximately 590,677 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 421,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000.

