First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.87. Approximately 183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC owned 2.61% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

