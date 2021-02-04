First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of FMB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.19. 3,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,840. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

