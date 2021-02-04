First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.54

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $129.54 and last traded at $129.33, with a volume of 1748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.10.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

