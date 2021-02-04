FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.52. FirstEnergy reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FirstEnergy.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.23. 5,396,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstEnergy (FE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.