Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,866,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Fiserv by 30.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 66.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,413,000 after acquiring an additional 782,496 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,809,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,395,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $110.20 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

