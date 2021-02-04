Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.01% of Carpenter Technology worth $14,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 27.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,982 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,509,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 608,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 22.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,036,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,147,000 after acquiring an additional 548,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 134.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 217,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 39.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 121,884 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRS opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 2.28. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

