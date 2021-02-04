Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $13.84 Million Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Proofpoint worth $13,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 35.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,576,000 after purchasing an additional 272,275 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 41.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 170,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,764,000 after purchasing an additional 315,951 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 9.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT opened at $128.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $140.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.06.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,650.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $269,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFPT. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist upped their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.95.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

