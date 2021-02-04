Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 123.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 27,034 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of DexCom worth $18,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC raised its position in DexCom by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $860,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in DexCom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $391.69 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.07 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $365.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,459.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,666 shares of company stock worth $31,527,737 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.78.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

