Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Republic Bank worth $17,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $152.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $166.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

