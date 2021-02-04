Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,374 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $14,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $12,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark upgraded Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

