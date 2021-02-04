Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,679 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Owens Corning worth $12,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.71.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average is $71.60. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.