Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.05. Approximately 3,195 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 401% from the average daily volume of 638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSPKF)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It provides its products for use in respiratory care, acute care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

