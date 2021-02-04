Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.61

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.61 and traded as high as $44.75. Flagstar Bancorp shares last traded at $44.44, with a volume of 366,647 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

