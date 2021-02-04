Flamingo (FLM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $52.85 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Flamingo token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $63.30 million and approximately $52.85 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flamingo has traded up 99.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00055254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00152215 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00088136 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00065599 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00241318 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00042014 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

Buying and Selling Flamingo

Flamingo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.