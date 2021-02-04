FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after acquiring an additional 575,561 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270,353 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 359.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 281,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 220,584 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after acquiring an additional 96,006 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 134,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 82,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.89.

NYSE:FLT opened at $254.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

